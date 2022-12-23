Four interstate protestors have been charged with driving offences in a pre-Christmas operation on the banks of Lake Burley Griffin.
A small group of anti-vaccine mandate, anti-government protestors have for months been gathering at the car park off Barrenjoey Drive at the western end of the lake.
About 8.00am on Friday, police commenced a targeted operation at the peninsula which caught four people for driving offences.
The three men and one woman are due to face a Canberra court at a later date.
A 48-year-old man from Western Australia was arrested and charged with refusing to undergo a roadside drug screening, refusing to provide an oral fluid sample, driving while suspended, driving an unregistered vehicle, and driving an uninsured vehicle.
A 47-year-old Queensland man was also arrested and charged with refusing to undergo a roadside drug screening and refusing to provide an oral fluid sample.
A 56-year-old NSW woman was arrested and charged with driving while suspended, while a 47-year-old man from Victoria was issued with a court attendance notice for driving while suspended.
All four will appear in the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date.
Police said they will out in force over the Christmas period targeting, among other things, drink and drug driving, and would like to remind drivers to ensure their licence, registration, and insurance details are current and up to date.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
