"You're a bit lucky you're not seeing the inside of a coffin today, Mr Cole."
That was magistrate James Stewart's stark warning on Christmas Eve to James Cole, 38, who was charged after police caught the Phillip man allegedly riding an e-scooter faster than 100km/h.
Police claim to have observed Cole travelling at high speed in the on-road bike lane on Majura Parkway about 8.40am on Friday, and allege Cole was under the influence of a methamphetamine.
After being directed by motorbike officers to stop the vehicle, the man is alleged to have left the roadway and proceeded onto an adjacent bike path.
"Soon after, the rider lost control of the scooter and fell off, before attempting to flee the scene on foot," police said.
The injured man was apprehended a short time after and transferred to hospital in an ambulance where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.
Cole was charged with riding a motorcycle without a helmet, driving in a bike lane, using an unregistered and uninsured vehicle and breaching a good behaviour order.
He appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday.
Mr Stewart imposed strict bail conditions on Cole, including drug monitoring and the requirement he not drive unless properly licensed.
"It is illegal to ride a Personal Mobility Device, including an e-scooter, at a speed in excess of 25km/h," police said in an earlier statement.
Cole will next appear in court in January.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
