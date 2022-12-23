The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Bronwyn Fuller loses medical negligence case against Canberra Hospital in ACT Supreme Court

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated December 23 2022 - 4:26pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A public servant has lost a medical negligence case against Canberra Hospital, despite a judge finding her quality of life has suffered since half a needle snapped off in her spine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.