The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Businesswoman pleads guilty in ACT Magistrates Court over child sex offences against workers

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated December 23 2022 - 11:32am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman has admitted committing child sex offences against two girls who worked at a Canberra business she owned and managed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.