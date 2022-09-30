A Canberra businesswoman is behind bars after being accused of grooming an underage employee, with a magistrate saying it appears she knows it is wrong but "can't help herself".
The 28-year-old, who cannot be named in order to protect the identities of the alleged victims, was refused bail when she faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
She did not enter pleas to three counts of committing an act of indecency on a child under special care, or single charges of child grooming and possessing child exploitation material.
Police documents, tendered to the court, show the charges relate to two different girls.
According to investigators, the defendant owned and managed a business in Gungahlin when the first alleged victim started working for her in August 2018.
Things allegedly became physical in July 2019, when the girl alleges the defendant was "very touchy" with her during a shift at the business.
Kissing and sexual touching is alleged to have occurred on every subsequent occasion the girl worked over the next month.
The girl eventually resigned from the business in August 2019, when police say she broke down and told her father what had been happening.
She disclosed the alleged offending to police in February this year, before participating in interviews with investigators in March and April.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
On the same day she initially reported the matter to police, officers received a report about the defendant allegedly having an ongoing sexual relationship with a different girl who had started working at the woman's business when she was also 15.
Police soon spoke to the grandmother of the now 17-year-old girl, who told them she had found explicit pictures of the child. Some allegedly showed the girl with the defendant.
Investigators subsequently obtained a search warrant and executed it at the defendant's home, in suburban Gungahlin, on Thursday.
During the search, the 28-year-old allegedly told police she had explicit images and videos of the 17-year-old girl on her phone.
Police also found 11 allegedly explicit Polaroids, eight of which they believe to depict that girl.
Investigators say the defendant also made admissions about having kissed the 15-year-old at her business.
When the 28-year-old faced court on Friday, a Legal Aid duty lawyer sought bail for her.
The lawyer said the defendant lived with the 17-year-old girl but would be able to stay with her parents if released from custody, adding that the woman had recently sold her business.
A series of bail conditions, including a ban on accessing the internet, were proposed.
But prosecutor James Melloy opposed bail, arguing the defendant was likely to commit offences, interfere with witnesses or evidence, and fail to attend future court dates.
Mr Melloy said police still needed to take statements from seven people, adding that further charges were anticipated in relation to a third alleged victim.
He said a police form tendered to the court showed "the defendant has a long history of grooming young persons under her care", also saying she had abused a position of trust.
Mr Melloy noted investigators had not yet obtained a statement from the 17-year-old alleged victim, expressing fears the defendant would interfere with her if granted bail.
Magistrate Robert Cook agreed with Mr Melloy about each of the perceived likelihoods, saying the material before the court suggested the defendant had told police she knew what she had been doing was wrong.
"She's aware that it's unlawful, but can't help herself," Mr Cook said of the alleged offending.
"It won't matter what condition I put in place if the defendant can't control her compulsion.
"[She seems] unable to regulate her emotions to the point she is able to refrain from being involved with young people."
Mr Cook also noted that the woman had told police, during the search warrant, that she and the 17-year-old were considering moving interstate, saying this was of "significant concern".
The magistrate ultimately refused bail, remanding the woman in custody until October 18.
The 28-year-old is scheduled to face court again and enter pleas on that date.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.