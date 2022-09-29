The Canberra Times
Jarn Seglenieks pleads guilty to child abuse material charge after Google Drive upload

BF
By Blake Foden
September 29 2022 - 7:30pm
A Queanbeyan man apologised to the police officers who had to look at the child abuse material on his phone after a Google upload alerted investigators to his illegal activity.

BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

