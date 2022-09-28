The Canberra Times
Ali Alaraja accused of using social media to 'groom' girls, coerce them into sexual acts

By Blake Foden
Updated September 28 2022 - 7:29am, first published 4:10am
Ali Alaraja, left, leaves court with lawyer Toni Tu'ulakitau on Wednesday. Picture by Blake Foden

Police have seized a "tainted" BMW belonging to a man accused of using social media to "effectively groom" girls and coerce them into performing sexual acts in the car.

Blake Foden

