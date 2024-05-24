The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Remote work hides online misogyny

By Prabha Nandagopal
May 25 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As Australia's leaders debated strategies to combat our nation's crisis of domestic violence this month, an alarming report from Australia's National Research Organisation for Women's Safety Limited (ANROWS) laid bare an inextricable link that workplace sexual harassment fuels gender inequality and enables other forms of violence against women to continue.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.