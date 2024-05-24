Welcome to Australia, where government cruelty is by design

But the reality is inequality has been getting worse - not just since the pandemic - and it's not by accident. Last year the Australia Institute released a report showing how the Australian economy operates has fundamentally changed. Once upon a time, Australians shared pretty evenly in the benefits of economic growth - the rising tide lifted all boats. From World War II until the Global Financial Crisis, the majority of the benefits of economic growth flowed to the bottom 90 per cent of income earners. However, between 2009 and 2019, the top 10 per cent of income earners secured 93 per cent of income growth. Now it appears the post-pandemic period is continuing this trend. The rising tide lifts those with yachts, while the rest are left treading water or struggling to keep their heads above it.