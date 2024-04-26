The great greenwashing myth being sold to Australians

A fundamental contradiction in Australia is that "we've got a government that is still subsidising fossil fuels, yet businesses are expected to be making emissions-reduction plans", as Polly Hemming, the Australia Institute's Climate & Energy program director told the Senate this week. The federal government has told voters it is cracking down on greenwashing and is committed to climate and integrity while it supports and subsidises climate-wrecking industries. Unless the government stops this, the easiest option is for it to make it look like polluting businesses are doing their bit for the climate and environment. In other words, to deploy a heavy arsenal of state-sponsored greenwashing.