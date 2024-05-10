Labor's latest gas strategy is full of hot air

While we are already halfway through what the UN calls the critical decade for climate action, the government is suggesting Australia can still meet its climate targets and open up enormous new sources of fossil gas. It will be about as effective as trying to prevent mesothelioma by opening new asbestos mines. The strategy also aims to "prevent gas shortfalls" and "[empower] First Nations peoples by clarifying consultation requirements for offshore resources activities and pursue benefit-sharing to ensure First Nations people are partners in the transition to net zero". I'll come back to that last point.