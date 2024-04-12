The Julian Assange saga is a political one

The judges provisionally agreed to several grounds for Assange to appeal to the High Court, but gave the United States an opportunity to provide assurances this coming Monday, April 16, on whether Assange would face the death penalty, and whether he would be prejudiced at trial for being Australian. The US has said in previous hearings that Assange would not get free speech protections under the First Amendment because he is Australian and not a US citizen. If the United States fails to provide these assurances, an appeal will be heard on May 20.