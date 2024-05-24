Are doctors and lawyers set to go the way of the toll booth?

Yes, AI could help with education - doctors need to stay up-to-date with medical research and often read journals weekly or monthly depending on the profession, and AI could shorten the required reading by multitudes. But in theory AI can do some of a doctor's actual job for them. It could analyse symptoms - (in other words, data) and things such as blood levels, heart rates, blood pressure and more (again, data) - and compare it against historical precedents and other symptoms to determine a diagnosis more accurately than a human. Harvard is already citing "remarkable progress in tasks such as diagnostics, data analysis and precision medicine and is already being applied in areas ranging from patient triage to cancer detection".

