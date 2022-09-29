A 15-year-old allegedly carried an imitation handgun on a bus and showed his friends the firearm before entering a busy shopping centre on Wednesday afternoon.
The teenager allegedly tucked the gun into the waistband of his trousers and produced the weapon on the bus, showing his friends prior to going to Gungahlin Marketplace.
ACT Policing received alerts about the boy and officers arrested him when he returned to the bus interchange.
The imitation handgun was allegedly knocked to the ground during the arrest when the teen attempted to draw the item from his waistband.
Investigations identified the weapon as an imitation handgun which was wanted in relation to another firearm incident.
The boy, who was on bail at the time, has been charged with discharging a firearm in a public place, which is inclusive of the possession of imitation firearms in public places.
The boy is set to face the ACT Children's Court at a later date.
Detective Superintendent North District Mick Calatzis said "the brazen carrying of the gun came after similar incidents in recent weeks where people had been arrested for carrying gel blasters".
"We have seen an increase in people carrying weapons that, to the naked eye, would look like a real firearm," Detective Superintendent Calatzis said.
"Gel blasters and imitation firearms are unlawful in the ACT and police are working hard to get these weapons off Canberra streets. Our focus is always to keep Canberrans safe."
Police are asking anyone who can assist police with the arrest to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote 7119057.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
