Teenager allegedly carried gun on bus, in Gungahlin Marketplace

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated September 29 2022 - 12:39am, first published 12:35am
The imitation handgun allegedly carried by the 15-year-old boy. Picture by ACT Policing

A 15-year-old allegedly carried an imitation handgun on a bus and showed his friends the firearm before entering a busy shopping centre on Wednesday afternoon.

