Man accused of striking bus driver with metre-long sound bar speaker

A man is accused of becoming aggressive and striking a bus driver with a one-metre long sound bar speaker after being asked to leave the vehicle.
The 32-year-old is expected to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday, after allegedly assaulting the driver the day before.
Police allege about 1.30pm on Wednesday the man boarded a bus in the Tuggeranong area bound for the Woden Bus Interchange.
The driver is said to have become suspicious he was drinking alcohol and stopped the bus a short time later to speak with the man.
Police claim the 32-year-old then became aggressive and refused the driver's directions to leave.
He allegedly produced a sound bar speaker, approximately a metre long, and threatened her with it.
The man eventually left the bus after allegedly kicking the driver's cabin door into her leg and striking her with the sound bar.
The driver contacted police who found and arrested the man nearby.
He is set to face three counts of common assault and one count each of possessing an offensive weapon, offensive manner on a bus, and obstructing a bus employee.
More to come.
