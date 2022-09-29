A woman heard screaming in her Canberra backyard had been stabbed and burnt with a lit aerosol can, police allege after finding her with serious injuries.
Emergency services raced to the scene in Charnwood about 10.40pm on Wednesday after passers-by alerted a triple zero operator to the noise.
ACT Ambulance Service paramedics treated the badly wounded woman, who had also sustained lacerations, at the scene before she was taken to hospital.
Police then arrested Daryl Allan Robertson, who was subject to a good behaviour order, in connection with the incident a short time later.
Robertson, 52, spent the night in police custody before appearing in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.
Wearing an orange sweater with blue and purple diamonds on it, he did not apply for bail or enter pleas to charges of intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm and intentionally using an inflammable liquid in an act endangering life.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
The charges put to him by magistrate Robert Cook alleged the inflammable liquid was a lit aerosol can.
After reading the charges, Mr Cook remanded Robertson, who spoke only to confirm his name and his understanding of the allegations, in custody.
The magistrate listed the case to return to court for pleas on October 25, saying an alleged breach of a good behaviour order imposed in relation to a previous common assault would also be mentioned that day.
In a statement, ACT Policing said its investigation was ongoing.
The force appealed to anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.