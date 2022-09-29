The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Daryl Robertson remanded in custody after allegedly burning woman with lit aerosol can

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated September 29 2022 - 2:20am, first published 12:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman heard screaming in her Canberra backyard had been stabbed and burnt with a lit aerosol can, police allege after finding her with serious injuries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.