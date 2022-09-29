A man has been accused of trying to choke his former partner's dog, "Blayze", when it barked at him to defend the woman from an alleged assault.
Kurt Thompson, 26, appeared before the ACT Magistrates Court via audio-visual link from the Alexander Maconochie Centre on Thursday in an application to be released on bail due to a change in circumstances.
Thompson has been charged with contravening a family violence order, common assault and animal cruelty on July 12.
While the Casey man was restricted from visiting or contacting his ex-partner under family violence orders, police documents tendered to the court say the alleged victim woke to find him asleep in her home at Holt on July 10.
The woman asked Thompson to leave. When he began to walk away, his ex-partner started to record on her phone as she was concerned for her safety.
Police say Thompson moved past the woman and allegedly hit her on the right side of her head, causing pain as she "continuously cried 'why' for the remainder of the interaction".
When the defendant allegedly continued walking toward the exit, "Blayze" began barking at Thompson to defend his ex-partner.
Thompson allegedly "lashed out at Blazye" and attempted to hit the dog while the victim could allegedly be heard crying "what the f---, stop" and the dog whimpering.
The defendant allegedly was seen "kneeling down beside the dog and placing both hands around the dog's neck" in what appeared to be an attempt to choke the dog.
Two days later, on July 12, police arrested Thompson at Kippax Shopping Centre and took him to the city watch house.
Thompson had previously been arrested and charged on January 4 with contravening a family violence order against the same woman.
The defendant had allegedly followed the woman inside her house on January 2, when she subsequently locked herself in the bathroom in fear of her safety.
Thompson then allegedly forced himself into the bathroom and tried to pull the woman's bag away.
At this point the woman allegedly turned away from Thompson, who is said to have punched her back and upper shoulder about five times.
When the woman tried to close the bathroom door, Thompson allegedly pushed back the door and grabbed her head, pushing her against the corner of the wall and shower, allegedly yelling: "I'm going to kill you. I'm so sick of you doing this."
Thompson also allegedly punched his ex-partner in the face using both his hands about four times, causing her to fall to the ground, where he allegedly continued to punch her in the back.
The defendant then allegedly left.
In court on Thursday, Thompson's defence lawyer argued a change in circumstance had occurred as the defendant originally had a hearing listed on September 22 before a public holiday was scheduled that day.
Magistrate Robert Cook was "not satisfied" that was a sufficient change in circumstance as the next hearing date was not a long wait. He refused bail.
Thompson is therefore set to remain behind bars and return to court on October 11.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
