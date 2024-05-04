Match-winning Young back on Origin radar

Hudson Young's back to his match-winning ways and with it the Canberra Raiders second-rower could have launched himself back onto the State of Origin arena.
Young made his NSW Blues debut last year off the back of a series of match-winning tries over the past couple of years.
Could his combination with Raiders young gun Ethan Strange have him in the mix to help cover the loss of injured South Sydney forward Cameron Murray?
Young got on the end of his five-eighth's grubber kick to seal a glorious Green Machine 26-24 comeback win over the Manly Sea Eagles at Brookvale on Friday night.
It snapped Canberra's two-game losing streak and also extended the club's remarkable bounce-back factor to nine - where they've won the week after being held scoreless.
In his relatively short career, Young has made a name for himself as a match-winner.
On top of the effort against Manly, he also scored the winner against St George Illawarra in round seven last year.
Plus he raced the length of the field to sink Cronulla in round one of 2022, while also producing a moment of magic to win it against Newcastle in round 15 later that year.
It launched him onto the Origin stage last season, playing the opening two games of the series before missing out on the final one.
His name will once again be in the mix - especially now that Murray's hip flexor injury has ruled him out for 6-8 weeks.
Origin I - at Homebush on June 5 - is less than five weeks away.
Young was glad to put a missed try against the Brisbane Broncos two weeks ago behind him - where he couldn't ground a Danny Levi grubber that would've opened the scoring against last year's grand finalists.
"Yeah do a little bit at training. Obviously got one wrong against Brisbane so to ground that one I was really happy," Young said of his match-winner.
"Any game like that gives yourself confidence. I feel like I was going into the season really well and I know my game really well.
"Obviously it gives me confidence moving into the bye and looking towards the Bulldogs."
The Raiders have the bye next week, followed by a trip to Brisbane to play Canterbury in Magic Round.
They could be boosted by the return of fullback Jordan Rapana (knee), with Raiders coach Ricky Stuart stating he could be a chance to return.
He'd likely return to the custodian role, allowing Sebastian Kris to return to the centres and then one of either Albert Hopoate, Xavier Savage or Nick Cotric would have to make way.
But Raiders prop Corey Horsburgh (groin) was unlikely to be available to face the Bulldogs.
"I don't think Corey, Jordan yes," Stuart said when asked about any possible injury returns.
"Jordan was knocking my door down this week - he wanted to play [Friday]. I love him. [But] he just didn't have loads in his legs."
The Raiders suffered two heavy defeats in a row - against Brisbane and then Cronulla - and looked headed for more when they went 20-0 down against Manly in the first half.
Young said it would be an excellent learning experience for the young Green Machine.
"I think it's really important to give the younger boys a taste of what it's like to be in the NRL," he said.
"In the season there's ups and downs so making sure that we don't do it [three] weeks in a row.
"Obviously we were really disappointed with our performance against Cronulla, but to come out and then turn things around against Manly.
"They're a tough team and to do it at their home I thought it was a really gutsy performance."
