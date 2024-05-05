Blues legend backs 'dynamite' Raider for Origin selection

Hudson Young's State of Origin selection chances have been given a major boost with a glowing endorsement from a rugby league Immortal.
Blues legend Andrew Johns believes the "dynamite" Canberra Raiders second-rower should be included in the NSW squad wherever possible after his game-winning try for the Green Machine against Manly.
"He's a try-scorer," Johns said on Nine's Sunday Footy Show.
"He's got the personality to play at that level and he's got the toughness, without a doubt. I think he'd be great in Origin.
"I would just have him somewhere in the 17."
Johns speculated Young had value as a bench player that could not only cover a role in the forwards but in the centres if needed, too.
"We talk about that bench position in Origin ... Hudson Young, can you see him playing centre if there's an injury in the outside backs? Because I have no doubt he'd be dynamite in the middle of the field bringing him off the bench," Johns said.
Former Blues coach - and the man who selected Young to make his NSW debut last year - Brad Fittler, wasn't convinced the Raider could cover the outside backs, but didn't argue with Johns about the Novocastrian's Origin potential.
"He's a good player. His speed - he's very fast. He scores plenty of tries off kicks," Fittler added.
Young played in games one and two in Origin last year before he was dropped for game three with NSW already having lost the series to Queensland.
It was the 25-year-old's strong club form that earned him Origin selection then, and so far Young is on track to better his statistics from last season, with four tries in just nine matches on a career-best average of 119 metres per game.
Young and the Raiders will now benefit from a bye week off to enjoy their comeback victory over the Sea Eagles and rest up before a Magic Round clash against the Bulldogs in Brisbane.
With game one of Origin at Homebush just about a month away, the coming weeks are the perfect stage for Young to get new Blues coach Michael Maguire's attention.
Maguire, who was a Raiders assistant last season, has already give Young the blueprint for selection - consistent top form - now it's up to him to deliver.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.