NSW coach gives 'passionate' Raider the blueprint for Origin return

NSW Blues coach Michael Maguire has laid out exactly what Hudson Young needs to do in the coming weeks to force his way back into the Origin selection frame after his series debut last year.
Maguire might have left the capital as Raiders assistant after taking up his new role as Blues coach this year, but he still keeps one eye on what is happening in his hometown of Canberra.
He also remains in close contact with Raiders head coach and old schoolmate Ricky Stuart, which could put Young in a good position to be noticed by Maguire when it comes time to name his Blues squad for game one on June 5 in Sydney.
"He's a passionate Blue, old Huddo," Maguire told The Canberra Times of Young.
"As I've said to all the players - build consistency and play really well for your club.
"Hudson's shown that he can play in that Origin space. It's about playing really good footy for your club now, because it puts you in the best light for being able to come into camp and perform well."
Young played game one and two last year in two tough losses for the Blues before he was dropped for their face-saving win in game three.
Getting back into the team is not going to be easy for Young following a mixed performance in his Origin debut, but it's not beyond his reach either.
Along with the 25-year-old, Tyson Frizell (Knights), Liam Martin (Panthers) and Keaon Koloamatangi (Rabbitohs) featured in the back-row in the 2023 series for the Blues, and all should be in the mix again for Origin selection. However, Frizell has been dealing with a niggling hamstring injury recently.
Among that group, purely on statistical output, Young exceeds them all, scoring three tries in six games with a career-high 124 average run metres.
In-form Manly second-rower Haumole Olakau'atu is another in the conversation for the Blues, and has put up comparable stats to Young.
Maguire believes the Newcastle product will only benefit from the Raiders' strong form of late with the Canberra side continuing to leave their doubters red-faced as they sit third on the NRL ladder.
"They know their personality," he said of the underdogs.
"Since I was a kid Canberra has always been a fighting team. They're playing for each other, they look like they're having a lot of fun, and they've got a good senior group that is helping guide this next crop of kids coming through.
"Sometimes you need a little bit of patience, but I can see the makings of a really strong team moving forward."
Maguire fielded plenty of selection questions at the Origin series launch in Melbourne this week - the site of game two - but for now he's kept his cards close to his chest.
He has promised to put his own stamp on the 2024 Blues though, with NSW desperate to deny Queensland their third-straight series victory.
The coach has met with some players up for Blues selection, and is wanting to reignite their passion behind the jersey in the upcoming series to galvanise the state.
"I'm extremely hungry to win," Maguire said. "I've always wanted to be a part of this space, and it's about winning.
"I will bring my own style.
"The state is what we're playing for. There's nine million people in New South Wales and we're very lucky to live here because it's one hell of a state.
"One thing Origin does is it unites everyone wherever they are.
"I was speaking with the players and they feel it.
"We want to make people proud about their team and go to work with a smile on their face."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.