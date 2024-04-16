Origin potential: Raiders rookies on Blues radar as Strange poised to re-sign

NSW Blues coach Michael Maguire has flagged a pair of Raiders young guns as potential State of Origin stars in a positive sign the future is very bright in Canberra.
Ethan Strange and Chevy Stewart are on Maguire's radar as the duo have impressed since securing their NRL debuts, and the good news is set to continue with the Raiders tipped to finalise a new deal for Strange on Wednesday.
Former Raiders assistant Maguire spoke at the State of Origin launch in Melbourne on Tuesday as the Blues begin early preparations for game one on June 5, aiming to claw the shield off Queensland and deny the Maroons a third-straight series victory.
Since taking the NSW coaching reins from Brad Fittler, Maguire said he's still kept one eye on the Raiders and backed Stewart and Strange to be future Blues.
Maguire didn't want to heap too much pressure on the NRL rookies that won the Under-19 Origin series together for the Blues last year though.
"I know someone like a Chevy might be [in the Blues] down the track," Maguire told The Canberra Times.
"Ethan I was a fan of last year when I could see him coming through.
"But let him build himself to be in that arena. For young players like Ethan, if he just concentrates on learning how to play first grade, he's got some great people around there at the Raiders to develop him into eventually the opportunities to be seen in this arena.
"I've seen it so often where young kids get talked about, then the pressure is on. I'd rather let them fly under the radar and eventually they become the player we'd all like them to be."
Jubilant, proud, and a little gassed, Stewart proved he belonged in the NRL with a pivotal golden point, field goal charge-down in a winning Raiders debut against the Titans.
The teenager reflected on his monster performance and the game-changing moment that sparked a war of words between coaches Ricky Stuart and Des Hasler.
"I'll never forget this in my life, ever," Stewart said. "I didn't even think it was going to feel like this to be honest. I'm just so overwhelmed with emotions."
Stewart was the name that had been on every Raiders' fan's lips since he got to the club and began rapidly excelling through the lower grades, and on Saturday night he got to show the NRL world he had arrived.
An army of 120-plus Stewart friends and family vocally supported the youngster at Canberra Stadium as he carved up 205 total metres from 22 runs and defused six kicks.
His biggest moment undoubtedly came in golden point when Stewart denied Titans No.6 Kieran Foran a game-winning field goal from point blank range.
The play kicked off a stink between Hasler and Stuart post-game, with the former accusing Stewart of being off-side - a point later confirmed by NRL officials on Monday. But for Stewart, he simply did his job.
"It was going to be a field goal, so I knew that had to charge up with the boys and that was going to be an all or nothing moment. I'm so happy it paid off," Stewart said.
"Foran, I think he held the ball for a bit longer than I thought he would have.
"As I got closer, he was dropping it and then my whole arm went numb as soon as he hit me, so I knew that I'd done something. I was pretty happy."
Strange went on to make a critical linebreak down the left flank to set up halfback Jamal Fogarty for his game-winning field goal.
"No surprises there," Stewart said of his Canberra roommate. "It was pretty cool. For [Strange] to come up with that, that's not out of the ordinary. He does that stuff a lot."
Now he's had a taste of NRL, Stewart wants to keep delivering for the Green Machine for as long as his coaches need while veteran fullback Jordan Rapana rehabs his injured knee (meniscus tear) - which is at least another five weeks.
"I'm really grateful that Stick [Stuart] put his trust in me," the 18-year-old said.
"He told me to just do what I'd been doing in NSW Cup. He didn't tell me to change my game, [just] get all the fundamentals right.
"I look up to Rapa, myself. I take notes off him, so I think that's his spot at the moment and I'm just filling in.
"I'll keep doing my job there or wherever Sticky needs me. But if Rapa comes back into the team at fullback that wouldn't surprise or offend me at all.
"For me, it's all about getting experience and learning this year. Rapa plays a big role in my fullback career."
