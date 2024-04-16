'Feel sorry for Kasey': NRL axes ref at centre of Raiders-Titans war of words

The NRL has axed the referee at the centre of a war of words between veteran coaches Des Hasler and Ricky Stuart as the fallout continues after a tense golden-point clash.
Kasey Badger has been demoted from her on-field role for round seven. She will be a touch judge in the Dragons-Warriors game on Friday before taking a place in the bunker for the Raiders-Broncos game on Saturday.
NRL head of football Graham Annesley on Monday conceded Badger missed a crucial offside call that should have gone against the Canberra Raiders in golden point on Sunday night.
It would have led to a penalty goal opportunity right in front of the uprights for the Titans.
Instead, Badger ruled Chevy Stewart was onside when he charged down a Kieran Foran field-goal attempt which would have seen the Gold Coast Titans snatch an unlikely comeback win.
The missed offside call against Stewart - and a lopsided six-again count - prompted Hasler to describe Badger's performance as "pretty poor" post-game.
Stuart hit back in his press conference, praising Badger while saying Hasler was "on another planet" over his criticism.
"I feel sorry for Kasey the way they were in her face all night ... she had to withstand a lot of pressure," Stuart said.
The coaching battle - which also included a heated confrontation in the Canberra Stadium tunnel - inadvertently highlighted many more errors in Badger's performance.
Annesley revealed in his weekly briefing that the Titans should have been penalised 28 more times for 10-metre compliance infringements, while the Raiders should have been hit with 10 more themselves.
"The referee coaching staff will go through these that were conceded by the Titans and Raiders and do a full assessment and whether they should have been awarded or not," Annesley said.
Annesley pointed out the other missed penalties as an example of why the Titans shouldn't complain about the charge-down involving Stewart at a crucial period of the match, but it also sparked debate about referees trying to manage the game rather than enforce the rules.
"It's an imperfect game, played by imperfect players, controlled by imperfect referees and they won't get everything. Although we'd like them to get these calls right, it's just human error," Annesley said.
Badger was subjected to a barrage of fan abuse online - some with a sexist undertone - after the nail-biting match.
