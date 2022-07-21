The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NRL: Canberra Raiders' rookie prop Ata Mariota tipped for debut, compared to Josh Papalii

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated July 21 2022 - 8:41am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ata Mariota signed a two-year deal with the Raiders this week. Picture: Raiders Media

The 2022 season has seen a handful of fresh faces make their NRL debuts for the Canberra Raiders, and the next player tipped to get the honour has drawn comparisons to star forward, Josh Papalii.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.