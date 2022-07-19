The sidelining of two Canberra Raiders wingers has opened the door for rookie Albert Hopoate to earn his starting stripes for the side on Saturday.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has turned to his first-choice winger Nick Cotric and newcomer Hopoate to fill the void left by Jordan Rapana's suspension and James Schiller's ankle injury for the New Zealand Warriors clash.
Seasoned-winger Rapana has been handed a two-match suspension for his careless high tackle on the Storm's Marion Seve on Sunday.
The 32-year-old opted for an early guilty plea on Tuesday to avoid the possibility of an extra-week on the sidelines, and did the same with his lesser charge carrying a $3000 price tag.
Rapana will return to the Raiders ranks in round 21, and it's predicted fellow winger Schiller may too, but the timing of both could not be worse as the club sits one win outside the top eight, making the remaining seven fixtures do-or-die.
Schiller left the field late in the Raiders' four-point win with an ankle injury, and even though he assured it was not too bad post-match, the 21-year-old faces two to three weeks on the sidelines.
Schiller earned a late call up last week after Cotric, who has only missed three games this season, was sidelined on the eve of the Storm win with a leg infection.
However, the man on the other wing, Hopoate, brings less experience to the Raiders' starting XIII with six NRL appearances to his name.
The 21-year-old - whose father is notorious NRL player John Hopoate - has only played 11 minutes for the Green Machine this season, and those minutes came on Sunday.
The Warriors have also made a number of changes to their squad, with star fullback Reece Walsh pushed to the bench by Chanel Harris-Tavita's form in the No. 1 jersey, and Daejarn Asi and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak returning to the squad.
Raiders skipper Elliott Whitehead has overcome the knee niggle that sidelined him against the Storm, pushing his second row replacement Corey Harawira-Naera onto the bench.
Lock Corey Horsburgh still faces another week on the sidelines due to illness.
The side's running tally of injuries, and Rapana's suspension, also opens the door for rookie hooker Adrian Trevilyan to make a case for his first minutes since round two, alongside two more newcomers.
Stuart has named winger Elijah Anderson as part of his wider squad for the round 19 fixture, and prop Peter Hola. Neither have donned the lime green this season, and Hola is yet to suit up for the club following his move from the North Queensland Cowboys.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Albert Hopoate, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (C), 13. Adam Elliott. Reserves: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Emre Guler, 17. Corey Harawira-Naera, 18. Adrian Trevilyan, 19. Elijah Anderson, 20. Brad Schneider, 21. Ata Mariota, 22. Peter Hola
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
