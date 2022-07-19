The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NRL: Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart turns to rookie winger Albert Hopoate for Warriors clash

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated July 19 2022 - 8:13am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders rookie Albert Hopoate, left, will start on the wing on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images

The sidelining of two Canberra Raiders wingers has opened the door for rookie Albert Hopoate to earn his starting stripes for the side on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.