Canberra Raiders winger Jordan Rapana is facing a possible three-match suspension and the timing could not be worse, as the club hunts a spot in the top eight.
The 32-year-old has been slapped with two separate judiciary charges for challenges on Marion Seve during his side's four-point win on Sunday.
The more serious of the two is a careless high tackle on the Melbourne Storm centre in the 58th minute.
It carries a three-match suspension if Rapana and the club choose to fight it, and is found guilty at the panel. But if the Raiders stalwart enters an early guilty plea, it will be downgraded to two-matches to see him return in round 20.
Rapana's other charge is for an earlier shoulder charge on Seve, and carries a $3000 price tag if an early guilty plea is entered.
The winger and club have until midday Tuesday to decide how they will proceed.
As the Raiders sit one win outside the top eight, the risk of losing Rapana for an extra game if they fight the charge makes it a tricky decision.
Especially given the side lost three key players to injury and illness on the eve of the Storm win - co-captain Elliott Whitehead (knee), Nick Cotric (leg) and Corey Horsburgh.
Cotric's absence pushed James Schiller into the starting side, and he crossed twice to secure the Raiders a 20-16 win.
If Rapana is handed a suspension, and Schiller's ankle injury is cleared, the 21-year-old will be favourite to get another chance in the NRL ranks against the New Zealand Warriors.
His performance in Melbourne earned him praise from Ricky Stuart, who gave a special mention to his match-winning try.
"He's still a very young boy, he's still playing the 21s," the Raiders coach said.
"So we gave him an opportunity this year, he's a good young fella, and he's taken it with both hands. He's done well."
With finals footy within reach, and Stuart telling the competition they are on the hunt for a top eight spot, the Raiders remaining seven fixtures are do-or-die.
Schiller hopes to be a part of Stuart's plans for the Warriors clash but admitted he understood the work he needed to put in this week to reclaim his spot.
Either way, he said the Green Machine's "togetherness" against the Storm would be paramount in round 19 as well.
"Whatever happens happens, I'll adapt to that and play my best footy no matter what team I'm in," Schiller said.
"The best thing about the win was seeing how relieved [Ricky] was.
"We're fighting for top eight here and to come away with a win like that is a ... massive confidence booster for our team.
"So hopefully we capitalise on that and work off the back of it. I think we can do it."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
