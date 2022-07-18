The Canberra Times
Raiders winger Jordan Rapana facing three-match suspension after Storm win

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
July 18 2022 - 7:30pm
Raiders winger Jordan Rapana is facing up to a three-game suspension for a careless high tackle against the Storm. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Canberra Raiders winger Jordan Rapana is facing a possible three-match suspension and the timing could not be worse, as the club hunts a spot in the top eight.

