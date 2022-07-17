It was a try that brought back memories of a brilliant Brett Mullins piece of magic. Canberra Raiders winger James Schiller is his nephew, after all.
He grubbered in-goal into the corner and was able to swoop on it and slam it down in spectacular fashion.
Brilliance seems to run in the family.
It proved the match-winner, the Green Machine producing a stunning 20-16 victory over the Storm in Melbourne on Sunday.
The win kept the Raiders just one win outside of the top wight and will give them a massive amount of belief going into the final seven games.
It was a win that came against the odds as well, Canberra losing three key players on the eve of the game - co-captain Elliott Whitehead, Nick Cotric and Corey Horsburgh.
But it didn't matter, as it ended a five-game losing streak against Melbourne - while bizarrely extending its winning streak in Victoria to four.
Canberra does have some concerns, Schiller going off with an ankle injury and Jordan Rapana going on report for a high shot on Storm centre Marion Seve.
Storm prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona was also put on report for a high shot on Rapana, while they lost star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen to a serious knee injury.
Papenhuyzen was taken to hospital with a suspected broken kneecap and was expected to have surgery on Monday.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart didn't think Schiller's injury was too bad.
He played with his uncle and played in the game where Mullins famously produced two stunning chips and chases to score a brilliant try in 1995.
"I don't know what the prognosis of it is. It's something to do with his ankle," Stuart said. "I don't think it's too bad to be honest, but it looked bad there for a while.
"It was a great performance. He's a young bloke and he scored a double.
"That try he scored in the right corner in the second half was a very good try.
"It was handy for us, whether it was try of the year I'm not too sure. I'm sure you'll see it again in a couple of replays, it was a great piece of individual skill."
The Raiders looked to be on the wrong end of a Cameron Munster backlash early on, after the Storm five-eighth missed the State of Origin decider due to COVID-19.
He looked dangerous from the get-go. No sooner had the game begun and he'd created a line break - only for Papenhuyzen to squander it with a forward pass.
But it didn't take him long to be involved in a Storm score - dishing off for Kenny Bromwich, who somehow offloaded to an unmarked Nick Meaney to score.
While Munster looked dangerous every time he got the ball, Papenhuyzen had a forgettable - although eventful - opening 20 minutes.
There was the aforementioned bombed try and then he threw another wild pass straight into Sebastian Kris's bread basket, for the Green Machine centre to dash 85 metres to score untouched.
Papenhuyzen then got in the way of a rampaging Wighton run - a clash of knees with the Canberra five-eighth that left him struggling to stand and his game was done. And the Green Machine built its momentum off the back of it.
Schiller scored his maiden NRL try, had one stopped by a Justin OIam shoulder-charge, produced a try-saving knock down when he was isolated, and then produced his moment of brilliance after the Raiders had gone behind.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
