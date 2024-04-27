The Canberra Times
Australia will send $100m in weapons and combat tools to support Ukraine

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
April 27 2024 - 10:30pm
The government is pledging an additional $100 million military assistance package, which includes drone technology and air defence systems, to reaffirm Australia's support of Ukraine's self-defence.

