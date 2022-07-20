Matt Frawley has been rewarded for his consistent contribution as Mr Next Man Up for the Raiders but wants to offer much more to the club after sealing a one-year contract extension.
Frawley has developed a close bond with his fellow Raiders halves in the last three years, but especially this season when the club's depth was tested early.
Due to Canberra's unlucky injury-hit start, along with suspensions and Origin mid-season, Frawley was called up from NSW Cup to play in seven NRL games for the Green Machine this year.
The 27-year-old has played hooker, halfback and five-eighth, and proven himself to be a reliable and versatile player for coach Ricky Stuart to lean on, winning five of those seven games.
Upon re-signing with the Raiders, he's excited to continue his development within the halves group and be ready when needed by Stuart, while also providing guidance for younger playmakers such as Brad Schneider.
"I've [mentored him] for the last couple of years and really enjoyed it," Frawley said. "It's an important part of my job.
"We're pretty lucky in terms of the halves we've got here, in that we all get along and we're happy to share information and see each other play well."
Bouncing between first-grade and NSW Cup might be a tough pill to swallow for some, but Frawley has embraced his role.
"Sammy [Williams] did this for a couple of years and did an awesome job, and I've probably stepped into that role," he said. "After coming to the club a couple of years ago, I've never wanted to leave.
"I've had a few opportunities and was very lucky how it went. So to get another opportunity to extend - it was a no-brainer."
Frawley didn't know what the future held for him beyond this season, however that uncertainty never rocked him.
"You've got to prove yourself every week," he said.
"We've had adversity all year, whether it's been in the halves, or the middle, or at hooker. It's a real strength of the club that depth and everyone who has had an opportunity has made the most of it."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
