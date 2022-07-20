The Canberra Times
NRL: Canberra Raiders re-sign Zac Woolford, James Schiller, Matt Frawley and Ata Mariota

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated July 20 2022 - 3:55am, first published 1:40am
Zac Woolford at Raiders training. Picture: Keegan Carroll

After weeks of negotiation, the Raiders have officially reached an agreement with starting hooker Zac Woolford, locking in the rake on a two-year deal along with three other re-signings announced Wednesday.

