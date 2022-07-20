After weeks of negotiation, the Raiders have officially reached an agreement with starting hooker Zac Woolford, locking in the rake on a two-year deal along with three other re-signings announced Wednesday.
Exciting back James Schiller and 21-year-old prop Ata Mariota were also re-signed to remain in Canberra for two more years, while experienced five-eighth Matt Frawley secured a one year extension.
Woolford has been a reliable performer in the No. 9 jersey since his debut in May, working in rotation with Tom Starling on the bench.
The son of Raiders great Simon Woolford played over 80 NSW Cup games since 2017 with previous stints at the Bulldogs, Knights and Newtown Jets. He joined the Raiders this year and earned a shock call-up after only three games in the reserves, but has since cemented his spot in the NRL lineup.
"The club is very pleased to be able to re-sign a number of players, who will continue to develop and be part of our squad moving forward," Raiders chief executive Don Furner said.
"Zac Woolford and James Schiller are two great examples of players coming here for an opportunity and being rewarded for their hard work and commitment.
"Ata Mariota is a young player who will continue his development with us and look to make his NRL debut for the club, while Matt Frawley is an experienced half who continues to be a valuable member of the playing squad."
