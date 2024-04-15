The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Raiders injuries to prompt squad reshuffle for Brisbane trip

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated April 15 2024 - 6:14pm, first published 6:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Canberra Raiders are unlikely to rush back regular captain Elliott Whitehead as injuries are set to force another squad change for this Saturday's NRL clash against the Broncos in Brisbane.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.