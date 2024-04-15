Raiders injuries to prompt squad reshuffle for Brisbane trip

The Canberra Raiders are unlikely to rush back regular captain Elliott Whitehead as injuries are set to force another squad change for this Saturday's NRL clash against the Broncos in Brisbane.
Second-rower Zac Hosking appeared to dislocate his shoulder early in the second half of Canberra's nail-biting 21-20 golden point win over the Gold Coast Titans. Hosking was sent for scans on Monday to check if he would require surgery or not.
"I don't know the extent of the injury but the poor bugger is really upset," coach Ricky Stuart said in a press conference about Hosking's injury.
"He did feel [his shoulder] pop out. I just hope it's one of those ones we can rehab for five to six weeks and strap it and play, but he'll be a massive loss for us for the amount of time we do lose him."
It was a brutal game for Hosking who also copped a careless high tackle from Jaimin Jolliffe. The Titans forward is set to fight his charge by the NRL match review committee on Tuesday rather than cop a $1,000 fine with an early plea.
It's understood the Raiders were in no rush to bring back Whitehead (calf injury) if Hosking misses time.
The veteran skipper's return is expected in round eight at the earliest, leaving off-season recruit Simi Sasagi as the most likely replacement for Hosking.
Sasagi made his Raiders debut on the bench against Parramatta two weeks ago, but could now be in line for a bigger role.
The Raiders were also hoping to have Albert Hopoate available for selection after the young outside-back returned to training last week following horrific second degree arm burns from a freak barbecue accident before round four.
It's a big week for the Raiders and not just on the field with a tantalising test against the Broncos awaiting them at Lang Park.
The club is also on the verge of confirming the re-signing of gun five-eighth Ethan Strange.
The shifty half is already contracted until the end of 2025, but his stellar performance in the opening rounds of the season have the Raiders desperate to secure his services long-term with a bright future ahead of him.
There were also reports that Parramatta's prodigy No.7 Ethan Sanders could soon ask for an early release from the Eels to join the Raiders before the June 30 transfer deadline.
Despite Parramatta's Mitchell Moses being injured, the Eels have not played Sanders in first-grade yet, but he's scored two tries in six NSW Cup games this year and is considered a top NRL prospect in the years to come.
The 19-year-old was able to officially negotiate with rival clubs from Monday, as per NRL rules.
If Sanders does land in the capital he will have some familiar faces to link up with in Strange and fullback Chevy Stewart, both of whom he played alongside in the NSW Under-19 State of Origin squad last year.
Playing behind in-form Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty, Sanders would not be under pressure to make his NRL debut immediately in Canberra, but it would add some youthful depth at the position and give the teen playmaker time to prepare for first grade.
Fogarty has developed a good combination in the halves with Strange so far this season after the departure of long-time No.6 Jack Wighton to South Sydney. Strange is just seven games into his NRL career, but has rapidly improved.
Round 7: Brisbane Broncos v Canberra Raiders, Saturday 7.35pm at Lang Park
