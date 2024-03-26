Freak BBQ accident sidelines Raiders star for Sharks clash

The Canberra Raiders suffered a shock blow to start the week with youngster Albert Hopoate ruled out for Sunday's clash against the Cronulla Sharks after a cooking accident.
Hopoate didn't train on Tuesday following an oil fire on Monday night while cooking on his barbecue at home. The incident left him with "minor burns", mainly on his right arm.
After being assessed by Raiders medical staff, the 23-year-old was omitted from Canberra's lineup this weekend, with his injuries needing time to heal. It's expected he will be fit to play in round five.
New Zealand international Sebastian Kris will take Hopoate's spot in the centres, after missing round three going through concussion protocols.
Meanwhile, winger Nick Cotric has been dropped to the extended bench with James Schiller earning a call-up. It will be Schiller's first NRL game of the season after displaying strong form in the trials and, more recently, in NSW Cup.
Up-and-coming forward Ata Mariota has also been promoted from NSW Cup last week to join the bench for the game in Cronulla, replacing prop Emre Guler.
Origin star Corey Horsburgh will have to wait a little while longer for his NRL return, after not being named in the 17, with Kaeo Weekes to be 18th man.
Captain Elliott Whitehead has retained his place starting in the second row ahead of newcomer Zac Hosking who continues to impress, sitting fifth in Dally M voting so far this season.
Sunday's match will mark Jordan Rapana's 200th NRL appearance for the Green Machine as the Raiders take on a Sharks side licking their wounds following a heavy loss to the Tigers, with injuries to Royce Hunt (calf), Dale Finucane (head gash) and Toby Rudolf (ankle).
The Raiders are still going to Cronulla confident despite their defeat to the Warriors last week and are aiming to say goodbye to the regrettable 'Faders' label this season.
"It's a big focus we had during the pre-season - we're sick of fading out of games," second-rower Hudson Young said.
"We want to be that team that's in there for 80 minutes and I feel like we're doing that this year.
"Even with five minutes or 10 minutes ago [against the Warriors] we were still a shot to win it. That's the team we want to become and keep working towards.
"[Cronulla] are a great side and we expect them to come out firing and want to make a statement to bounce back as we do so."
Sunday: Cronulla Sharks v Canberra Raiders, Shark Park, 6.15pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. James Schiller, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Zac Hosking, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Kaeo Weekes, 19. Nick Cotric, 20. Trey Mooney, 21. Zac Woolford, 22. Corey Horsburgh.
Sharks squad: 1. Will Kennedy, 2. Sione Katoa, 3. Jesse Ramien, 4. Kayal Iro, 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6. Braydon Trindall, 7. Nicho Hynes, 8. Tom Hazelton, 9. Blayke Brailey, 10. Oregon Kaufusi, 11. Siosifa Talakai, 12. Teig Wilton, 13. Cam McInnes (c). Interchange: 14. Daniel Atkinson, 15. Jack Williams, 16. Billy Burns, 17. Tuku Hau Tapuha. Reserves: 18. Jayden Berrell, 19. Blake Hosking, 20. Sam Stonestreet, 21. Niwhai Puru, 22. Max Bradbury.
