The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Updated

Warriors end Raiders unbeaten start to NRL season

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated March 22 2024 - 9:19pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Warriors ended up with an eight-point win, but the Raiders had no right to be that close.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.