'Hudson lives it': the qualities that make a Raiders star tick

Passionate. Emotional. Makes things personal. That could just as easily be about Ricky Stuart, as it is the Canberra Raiders coach talking about Hudson Young.
So it's fitting the pair will share milestone games, in what's shaping as the perfect test for the regenerated Green Machine.
The New Zealand Warriors clash in Christchurch on Friday night will double as Young's 100th NRL game as a player and Stuart's 250th as Canberra coach.
If maintaining their undefeated start to the season wasn't enough, then there's a massive dose of motivation for the Raiders to draw on.
Young has emerged as one of the best second-rowers in the NRL.
He made his State of Origin debut for the NSW Blues last year, off the back of a stunning 2022 season when he scored 14 tries.
A highlight reel of some of those tries is breathtaking. Kicking to himself to score last-minute match-winners. Running the length of the field to score last-minute match-winners. Athletic dives to score ... well, you get the point.
But you could also show another equally important side to Young with a clip from last weekend's win over Wests Tigers.
As ex-Raider John Bateman began his running battle with Xavier Savage, having taken exception to the Canberra winger for some reason, it was Young who stepped in as the left-edge enforcer to look after his teammate.
You could almost see the smile on his face as he wrestled with Bateman, Young having made his NRL debut alongside the now Tiger back in 2019 - when Bateman wore lime green.
Young wasn't taking a backward step, even though he'd started out as a junior to Bateman - with the England international tipping Young as the man who would replace him when he left Canberra - and not to mention Bateman's reputation as a hard man.
It showed Young's passion for his teammates, for the Green Machine. Having overcome the adversity of a drug ban and a couple of suspensions for eye gouging in the early days of his career.
That passion could double as Stuart's middle name.
You'd struggle to find a game without footage of the Raiders coach jumping for joy to celebrate a Canberra try.
Stuart's passion for Canberra is perhaps summed up best by a simple, two-worded sign spotted in the Raiders' sheds in Newcastle a fortnight ago. "F**k em," it simply said.
So it seems they're peas in a lime green pod when Stuart was asked about Young's milestone.
"He's a passionate rugby league person and even more of a passionate Raider. I love it how he's green," Stuart said.
"He's so what you want in terms of a Raiders player. He's passionate, emotional, makes things personal. He's very much team-first and he works hard.
"Of our club values and being a Raider, Hudson lives it - not just on the field, not just at training, but day to day. He's a great bloke to coach."
So should it make the Raiders desperate to win for Young?
"It should. We've spoken about it this morning," Stuart said.
"You do want to enjoy moments such as Hudson's 100th and make it special for him. That's the responsibility of the others.
"We know Hudson will do his job, we've got to do our job for him."
NRL ROUND THREE
Friday: Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors at Christchurch, 6pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Albert Hopoate, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Zac Hosking, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. James Schiller, 19. Kaeo Weekes. 20. Ata Mariota, 21. Trey Mooney, 22. Zac Woolford.
Warriors squad: 1. Taine Tuaupiki, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Rocco Berry, 4. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 5. Marcelo Montoya, 6. Luke Metcalf, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Mitchell Barnett, 11. Jackson Ford, 12. Kurt Capewell, 13. Tohu Harris. Interchange: 14. Freddy Lussick, 15. Tom Ale, 16. Bunty Afoa, 17. Dylan Walker. Reserves: 18. Adam Pompey, 20. Jazz Tevaga, 21. Te Maire Martin, 22. Jacob Laban, 23. Chanel Harris-Tavita.
