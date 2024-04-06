'It's pretty buzzy': Eagle-eyed kids reunited in lime green

As kids, Matt Timoko and Simi Sasagi were running around playing for Ellerslie Eagles in Auckland.
Now they'll line up alongside each other for the Canberra Raiders in the NRL.
Sasagi was named on the Raiders' bench for the clash against the Parramatta Eels at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
He'll likely come on to replace Ata Mariota in the second row at some stage, where he'll line up alongside New Zealand centre Timoko.
It'll be a throwback to their youth when they were running around together across the Ditch.
They went their separate ways - with Timoko coming straight to Canberra, while Sasagi ended up in the capital via the Newcastle Knights.
They're families know each other and this weekend the Sasagi household back in NZ will be packed with lime green as he makes his Raiders debut.
The 22-year-old played 17 NRL games for the Knights before signing with the Green Machine.
"I just did all my juniors with Matty. It's pretty buzzy how we're playing NRL together," Sasagi said.
"He's always been that freak of nature. It's good to see him re-sign with the club and playing his best footy at the moment."
Sasagi will bring plenty of versatility to the role, having played centre, wing, lock, five-eighth and even halfback during his time at the Knights.
That could also see him bring some flair to the second row given his background in the backs - similar to Raiders second-rower Hudson Young, who played five-eighth as a junior.
But Sasagi said he'll stick to the basics for his debut and look to keep Mariota's momentum going.
"My role will just be simple. Do my thing. I want to be an impact [player] on that right edge," he said.
"Obviously Ata will be starting there and when I come on I just want to do my job and carry on the momentum that Ata starts.
"That's my goal for this weekend."
While Mariota's better known as a prop, he's spent time over the pre-season training in the second row to be able to slot in there if needed.
He's named to start as the right edge-forward, with Sasagi set to come on for him at some stage - just as Zac Hosking did for Canberra captain Elliott Whitehead.
Then Mariota will become part of the middle-forward rotation.
It's his leg speed that has both Raiders coach Ricky Stuart and Timoko confident he can do the job.
He's been likened to a mini version of Canberra star prop Josh Papali'i.
"At's is very versatile. He's not your average middle. He's got very good leg speed, he's a bit of a smaller kind of 'Papa' at the moment," Timoko said.
"He's just a very versatile player, he's really good on his feet and he's going to bring a different kind of edge to our right side.
"His physicality is a big thing too."
NRL ROUND FIVE
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels at Canberra Stadium, 6.15pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. James Schiller, 3. Matthew Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joseph Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Ata Mariota, 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Corey Horsburgh, 16. Simi Sasagi, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Kaeo Weekes, 20. Trey Mooney.
Eels squad: 1. Clinton Gutherson, 2. Maika Sivo, 3. Viliami Penisini, 4. Bailey Simonsson, 5. Sean Russell, 6. Blaize Talagi, 7. Dylan Brown, 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 9. Joey Lussick, 10. Junior Paulo, 11. Shaun Lane, 12. Ryan Matterson, 13. J'maine Hopgood. Interchange: 14. Luca Moretti, 15. Wiremu Greig, 16. Joe Ofahengaue, 17. Kelma Tuilagi. Reserves: 19. Daejarn Asi, 22. Morgan Harper.
