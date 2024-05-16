'Gorgeous': Floriade launched with an artistic bent

It may not even be winter yet, but thoughts are already turning to spring, with Floriade 2024 launched, this year's theme being Art in Bloom.
Australia's biggest celebration of spring will be back at Commonwealth Park in Canberra from September 14 until October 13.
NightFest, Dogs' Day Out, the Great Big Bulb Dig and the Floriade community program out in the suburbs will all return.
Floriade head gardener Tim Howard said the garden designs in Commonwealth Park would give a nod to art, literature, music, architecture, theatre and movies to satisfy the Art in Bloom theme.
"When the theme came through, a lot of ideas came to mind straight away," he said.
"We have some very ambitious garden bed designs. I'll throw this out there - one of the garden bed designs is a very famous Vincent van Gogh painting with some stunning tulips."
A team of 25 mainly young people are hand-planting the one million bulbs and annuals in Commonwealth Park.
"We build all these garden beds from scratch. We use about 3000 cubic metres of potting mix. We plant all the bulbs in the ground by hand, all the annuals go in the ground by hand," Mr Howard said.
A new attraction this year will be the Grainger Pavilion, with husband-and-wife team Kacy and Richard Grainger from the Grainger Gallery curating a special floral exhibition.
For two weeks of Floriade, the pavilion will show and sell art including florals and still life by artists from Canberra and across the nation
"We'll be putting big sculptures amongst the gardens as well," Kacy said.
The couple always stage a floral-theme exhibition during Floriade at their gallery on Dairy Road in Fyshwick. Having a second venue to showcase the art in the heart of Floriade was a next-level opportunity, with workshops also planned.
"We're so excited. It's going to be huge. We're going to have a massive floral exhibition at the gallery and here as well. So I think it's going to be an extravaganza," Kacy said.
"What could be better than bringing art and these beautiful gardens together? It's gorgeous."
Floriade is now in its 37th year, last year attracting almost 500,000 people, half of whom were from interstate, and generating $51.1 million in the local economy.
Events ACT executive branch manager Ross Triffitt said 300,000 bulbs and annuals would also be planted in community flower beds around the city.
"I look forward to spring and Canberra's premier event being back in the park and out in the community," he said.
A range of entertainment, music, cultural celebrations, market traders, and food and beverages will be part of the festival.
NightFest will be held in Commonwealth Park from 6.30pm to 10.30pm from October 3 to 6.
Dogs' Day Out will be held on the final day of Floriade, Sunday, October 13, when visitors can bring their furry friends for a fun walk among the flowers.
Floriade officially closes with the traditional Great Big Bulb Dig, from 10am to 6pm on Monday, October 14, where visitors can take a piece of Floriade home with them while supporting local charities.
Buy your Great Big Bulb Dig bag from the Floriade or Canberra and Region Visitors Centre shops in site at Floriade to participate in the dig.
Synergy Group is again the official presenting partner of Floriade.
CEO Rob Kennedy, a third-generation Canberran, said he was proud that a homegrown company such as Synergy was supporting Floriade.
He said charities to be supported this year were local products as well, Roundabout Canberra and the Indigenous Marathon Foundation.
Mr Kennedy praised the small team at Events ACT for taking Canberra not only to the nation, but the world with Floriade.
Entry to Floriade is free, and the gates are open from 9.30am to 5.30pm daily.
For more information visit floriadeaustralia.com
