Talented Haylee Richards is truly on a roll

Canberra's Hayley Richards just loves life.
From her Harry Potter socks (Gryffindor colours, of course) to her magical smile when she scores a strike in ten-pin bowling, she's a positive force in the world.
And she's striking out on her own terms in the world.
The 39-year-old from Wanniassa, who has Down syndrome, has lived alone and independently for the last eight years.
She also works several jobs, including on Wednesdays at GG's Flowers in Farrer, when you might be lucky enough to receive a delivery from her.
And she is a state-level ten pin bowler, chosen to represent the ACT at the nationals in Canberra in June.
Her record is seven strikes in one game. How does she feel when she gets one? "I feel really great!" she said, with characteristic enthusiasm.
Hayley moved into her own home in Wanniassa when she was 30. Her mum Marilyn lives about a three-minute drive away.
Hayley loves that she can do what she wants, when she wants - including watching her favourite show, Home and Away, in peace.
As one of about 15,000 Australians with Down syndrome, Haylee living independently continues to break down the barriers of what's possible for people with intellectual disabilities.
With help from her Feros Care Coordinator and NDIS support, Haylee was able to move into the townhouse and live on her own.
She now pays her own rent and bills, whilst holding multiple jobs including working at GG's, which she gets to by navigating public transport.
"I love living on my own, I love all of it, " Haylee said.
Marilyn said Feros helped to tailor Haylee's care package to provide extra support when her father suffered a stroke.
"It makes me so proud to see what she's achieved," Marilyn said.
"She's very independent and totally takes care of herself."
"I used to worry what would happen when I was no longer around to support her, but she knows if she just remembers everything she's learned, she'll be just fine."
A budding dancer with Xtreme Stars, and ten pin bowler for the Wizards Ten-Pin team Haylee has been selected in the ACT team to represent her territory in the Ten Pin Bowling Australia National titles this June in Canberra.
"It's so cool, and I've been training hard," said Haylee who bowls at her local Ten Pin alley every Saturday in Tuggeranong.
Many Australians living with Down syndrome struggle to integrate in the community or live independently according to research by Down Syndrome Australia.
However, with the right support, Haylee is testament to the independence that's possible.
Now the next thing will be her 40th birthday in August.
Despite her outgoing personality, she's hoping to just celebrate the milestone with a quiet family dinner.
We're sure her beautiful smile will be on show as well.
