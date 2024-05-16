At least 33 women won't live to receive budget's DV funds

So here are some other things on the list. What about women and education? Nice job tinkering with the structural inequality of HECS - but again the $1200 deduction from the HECS debt really won't help women in the long-term. Women are more likely to have done the degrees which prepare them for working the lower paid caring industries, says UNE's senior lecturer Marg Rogers. When HECS was introduced, in 1989, the role of women was still pretty much old-school. Now women are at university in higher numbers to men, and also in the workplace and owe something like 58 per cent of the HECS debt, says Rogers.