We used to learn about sex on the job, so to speak. Now things are quite different

Turns out most exposure to porn occurs when participants were alone and at home, regardless of gender. So says Queensland University of Technology's Professor Michael Flood, one of a small handful of men in Australia writing with clarity about gendered violence. Here's what he found. Young men are more likely than young women to seek pornography out and to view it frequently. More than half of young men say they use pornography every week compared with one in seven women. But here's the kicker. Boys and young men see pornography three and a bit years before they have sex with a partner. Girls see it two years before they have sex with a partner.