Please, spare us your twilight zone page rage

So I asked one of a tiny handful of people in Australia who could give me a decent understanding of the backlash to books about queer families. Meet Paul Venzo, senior lecturer in literature at Deakin University. I tell him I'm puzzled - since I'm pretty sure there were books with gay families portrayed back when my own children were kids last century. He says it's been at least 30 years. Jenny Lives With Eric and Martin was published in Danish in 1981 and translated into English in 1983. I mean I know the Danes are light years ahead of the rest of us in terms of progressive social values but that's now more than 40 years ago.