Chevvy Stewart is the teenage rising star who's keeping Xavier Savage on the wing in the NSW Cup and he's about to show the rest of the rugby league world why he's been earmarked as a player to watch.
The 18-year-old fullback was one of three young Raiders to land a spot in coach Andrew Ryan's junior State of Origin squad along with prop Jake Clydsdale and Ethan Strange, who will start as centre for the Blues.
The match in Redcliffe on Thursday night. which will be broadcast on free-to-air television, is the biggest break of Stewart's blossoming career.
His form has been so good the Raiders have opted to play him at fullback in reserve grade ahead of Savage, who started the year as the club's first-choice No. 1 in the NRL.
Stewart, a Kurnell product, arrived in the capital after first speaking with Raiders coach Ricky Stuart in May last year.
He decided to take the plunge and leave his mum, dad and little sister behind to test himself.
Though it was tough to be away from home and the beach at first, Stewart has since risen through the ranks in Canberra, from SG Ball, to Jersey Flegg, to NSW Cup within a year.
"It's all happened rapidly, way quicker than I thought it would," Stewart told The Canberra Times.
"After I started in SG Ball, it just took off and I couldn't be happier with where I am in the squad.
"I'm privileged to now be starting fullback for NSW.
"This is a huge opportunity and I'm just grateful for it because I know there's heaps of boys who would love to step in my shoes."
This season in NSW Cup Stewart has showcased his speed, footwork and even kicking skills, scoring four tries in nine games and averaging more than 100 run metres.
"I don't like too much structure," Stewart said. "I like to test the defence, see what's in front of me and if I see things are happening, I take the opportunity when I can."
Stewart is still growing into his 86-kilogram frame, and aiming to add another nine by the end of the year.
He said he's enjoyed training with the Raiders NRL squad this year, and improved under the watchful eye of Stuart and NSW Cup coach Justin Giteau.
"Stick is very on the ball. He doesn't sugarcoat many things so he'll let you know if you're stuffing up or if you're doing well," the teenager said.
Stewart always played fullback or on the wing growing up, and idolised former Cowboys playmaker Michael Morgan and Roosters captain James Tedesco, who he was able to train with in Blues camp on Sunday.
With the fullback position in the first grade Raiders side going through some changes since Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad's departure after last season, the NRL opportunity is right there for Stewart if he plays his cards right.
For now though he's determined to beat Queensland in Origin and focus on his NSW Cup duties.
While he only just celebrated his 18th birthday last week and describes himself jokingly as a "pretty Shire boy", there's a maturity that comes across when Stewart talks about his footy ambitions.
"I'd love to have a long lasting NRL career," he said.
"That'd be my number one goal, and hopefully I'll play for the actual NSW Blues one day and get a few premierships under my belt as well.
"I've just got to do my job. We train with the NRL squad every day, so I'm always learning and observing and try to mimic what they're doing."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
