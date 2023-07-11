The door is ajar for ACT flyhalf Jack Debreczeni to snare an unexpected Wallabies call up after he was drafted into the Australia A squad.
The playmaker trained with the group on Monday and Tuesday as injury cover, however is not expected to travel to Nuku'alofa for Friday's match against Tonga.
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has made it clear his desire for the Australia A program to act a genuine second XV rather than a development squad and has placed value on performances for the side when considering selection for the top team.
While Debreczeni is unlikely to play in Tonga, the fact Jones called him into the squad is a clear sign of the coach's high opinions of the playmaker.
The call up comes after an impressive return to Super Rugby in which he shared the Brumbies flyhalf duties with Noah Lolesio.
The pair led the team to the semi-final, Debreczeni starting in the quarter-final and semi-final as his teammate returned from a concussion.
Lolesio recommitted to the Brumbies last month and is in the process of working out a short-term deal in France but is not currently on Jones' World Cup radar.
Former ACT assistant coach Laurie Fisher is on the staff for the Australia A tour and backed Debreczeni to step up if given a shot.
"He'll get the satisfaction of recognition he's around and about at this level and being considered," Fisher said. "Often when you're playing footy nobody from the next level says anything to you, so to know you're around and about is motivating to take into next year."
Debreczeni's stint with Australia A comes as the Brumbies confirmed the signature of Harrison Goddard.
The 25-year-old has experienced an eventful career that's seen him play alongside Will Genia in Melbourne, Matt Giteau and Adam Ashley-Cooper in Los Angeles and the 2023 season with the Waratahs.
Goddard's stint at the Rebels coincided with Debreczeni's time at the club and he has taken plenty of confidence from the way the flyhalf has grown as a player since returning to Australia.
"It's been a pretty weird career," Goddard said. "I've been lucky to play around Australia and internationally. I've played with lots of different people, experienced people. In LA with Gits and Ashley-Cooper they [taught] me how to manage a game.
"From everything I've learnt, the previous nine at the Rebels was Will Genia. He told me 'don't worry about who's in front of you and just keep working hard'. I'll bring that mindset to the Brumbies."
