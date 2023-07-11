Corey Horsburgh is the big, mean, bulldozing machine set to light up Origin III in his Maroons debut on Wednesday night.
But pull back a layer or two and the Raiders forward is a self-confessed "softy" that's just as likely to get in a brouhaha on the field as he is to well up in tears.
The origin of this complex Origin star's softer side is clearly his dad Rick, a former boxer who is tough as nails, proud as punch, and like 'Big Red', isn't afraid to show it. In fact, a video of Ricky and Horsburgh shedding tears went viral in a Queensland news bulletin last week.
"I'd say I will shed a tear when he runs out," Rick Horsburgh told The Canberra Times.
"I'm hugely proud. It's been a long journey for him but it's where he's always wanted to be."
Like his son, Rick played footy his growing up in Queensland, alongside the likes of Allan Langer and Kevin Walters. He got married to wife Sandy, had kids and worked up to three jobs at a time to make ends meet, dabbling in boxing along the way with a 2-1-15 record.
"At times I was earning $600 a week, but I could get that on a Friday night if I got punched a couple of times," he said. "If I could pick up a few grand on a fight, it would help the family, or we could go on a holiday or buy a new fridge."
With his brother and sisters Horsburgh got "fed well" by mum Sandy, who he described as "the rock of the family".
"I'm incredibly proud of his determination," she said. "He's getting what he wants out of life and we'll all be in his corner for him."
When Horsburgh learned of his selection in the Maroons side for the series finale he said friends and family would be "coming out of the woodwork" to be part of the moment, and he wasn't wrong with the Raider forking out $5000 worth of tickets for loved ones to attend in Sydney.
But Rick and Sandy have been there from the very beginning, and you won't find a bigger supporter than Horsburgh's dad who has become a familiar face in the Canberra Stadium dressing rooms on NRL game days, wearing his favourite Raiders Hawaiian shirt.
"I need to find a new one that fits me because I've put on a bit of beef," Rick said. "I'm trying to get a Maroons one now too.
"The boys all welcome me into the sheds down there in Canberra though. I walk by the security guard and he gives me a nod because he knows me. Even the trainers throw me a beer."
This week before kick-off, Horsburgh earned the praise of legendary Raiders and NSW Blues enforcer Glenn Lazarus, who is tipping a monster game for the Origin debutant.
"If you looked up the dictionary under 'Origin player' you'd have 'Corey Horsburgh'," Lazarus said.
"He's a Caboolture boy, and he's just mad. He's no nonsense, and he wears his heart on his sleeve.
"What I've really liked about Corey's game is now he's controlling his emotions. He's still that really emotional guy, but he doesn't have those brain explosions like he used to.
"I think he'll be a sensation in game three."
Rick said his son felt like a "third wheel" in game two as 19th man, and that gave him more motivation to be part of the Queensland squad proper.
After he gets a taste of the Origin arena as a prop off the bench, Horsburgh will want to be a regular inclusion, and convincing Maroons coach Billy Slater he deserves that opportunity is the focus.
"Whenever he gets out there he'll be ripping in, I promise you. He'll tackle anything that moves," Rick said.
"Corey wants a clean sweep and will be striving to be in that starting side next year."
While Horsburgh has established himself as a fearsome NRL forward with the Raiders, his father said he's had to work hard to reach this level.
In junior footy as a 12-year-old with Redcliffe, Horsburgh wasn't one of the bigger players, and actually lined up as a five-eighth at one stage against 100-kilogram boys his age.
That didn't stop him from giving them hell though.
"He was never one of the bigger boys, but he was one of the bigger workers," his dad said.
"He's always been the one that'll throw himself out there even among boys twice his size and he's always had a big ticker and a lot of drive."
It's that sort of character that has seen Horsburgh win the admiration of coach Ricky Stuart, and land a spot in this Maroons side.
In addition to a hallway hung with Horsburgh's junior Kangaroos honours and his 2019 grand final Raiders jersey, Rick has an entire room in his Queensland house filled with his son's state representative memorabilia from under-12s to the under-20s.
There's just one jersey he's missing, and it most likely won't be the last.
"I've got a few Maroons jerseys at home, but this is the one we've been hanging out for," Rick said.
Game 3: NSW Blues vs Queensland Maroons at Homebush, Wednesday, 8.05pm
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
