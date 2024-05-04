Call out for missing 15-year-old boy

Anyone who has seen or heard from a 15-year-old Canberra boy is being urged to contact police.
Jayden Brandon has not been seen since about 10.45am on Monday, April 29th.
He was last seen in Duffy, wearing a black puffer jacket, black track pants, and dark shoes.
He is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 170cm (5'7") tall, with a medium build, light brown hair, and blue eyes.
Police and Jayden's family have concerns for his welfare, and are requesting the public's assistance to locate him.
Anyone who has seen Jayden, or who may have any information regarding his whereabouts, is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444. Please quote reference number 7739836.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.