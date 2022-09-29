The Canberra Times
Atem Deng's claim for damages against ACT govt, Magistrates Court for being remanded in custody on baseless charge dismissed

By Toby Vue
September 29 2022 - 7:30pm
An offender "should not have spent 58 days" in jail because of "a failure of the system", but his claim for more than $200,000 in damages was dismissed in the ACT Supreme Court has found.

Toby Vue

