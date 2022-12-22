An Australian National University professor and one of Canberra's leading prosecutors are among four lawyers who will take up positions on the ACT Magistrates Court bench in the new year.
ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury announced on Thursday that Ian Temby, Rebecca Christensen SC, Sean Richter and Gregor Urbas would all join the court next month.
Mr Temby, who has been appointed as a permanent magistrate, has more than 20 years of experience as a litigation lawyer in jurisdictions that include the Commonwealth, ACT, NSW and Victoria.
He has experience in administrative law, commercial law, property disputes, coronial inquiries, royal commissions, and investigations.
His fellow new appointees will all take up three-year terms as special magistrates of the ACT.
Ms Christensen is no stranger to the territory, having worked for the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions since 2016.
She has appeared as a Crown prosecutor in the most serious criminal cases, including murder trials.
Appointed senior counsel last year, Ms Christensen had previously worked in Queensland, Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands.
Dr Urbas is also well-known in the ACT legal community as a result of his work as an adjunct associate professor of law at the Australian National University.
He is internationally recognised for his expertise in cyber crime, evidence law and intellectual property enforcement.
Mr Richter, an Adelaide barrister and former police prosecutor, has primarily practised in criminal, civil, industrial and workers' compensation law during his legal career of more than 25 years.
The Attorney-General said the new appointees would "further strengthen the delivery of justice in the territory".
"I congratulate all four individuals on their appointments and look forward to their service to the Canberra community on the ACT Magistrates Court," Mr Rattenbury said.
The new special magistrates are expected to begin their roles on January 18, 2023, while Mr Temby is due to start his tenure on January 30.
Their appointments follow the retirements this year of magistrate Peter Morrison and special magistrate Margaret Hunter, the latter of whom is finishing at the court this week.
