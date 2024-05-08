The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Motorcycle rider airlifted to Canberra after Hume Highway crash

PB
By Peter Brewer
May 8 2024 - 4:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An injured motorcyclist was airlifted to the Canberra hospital on Tuesday afternoon after a crash on the Hume Highway.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.