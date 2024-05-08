Motorcycle rider airlifted to Canberra after Hume Highway crash

An injured motorcyclist was airlifted to the Canberra hospital on Tuesday afternoon after a crash on the Hume Highway.
Emergency services were called to a serious crash on the highway at Coolac about 18km north of Gundagai about 4pm on Tuesday.
The found a motorcycle had crashed into the back of a truck.
NSW Ambulance responded and stabilised the 35-year-old rider for arm and internal injuries.
The Toll aeromedical helicopter was called in to dispatch the injured man to Canberra hospital, which is the major trauma treatment centre in southern NSW.
The rider was later reported to be in a stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
The 35-year-old driver of the truck was uninjured. He was breath-tested at the scene and returned a negative result.
One northbound lane of the Hume Highway was closed for a short time, before being reopened.
NSW police are requesting anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
