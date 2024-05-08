Police and family concerned for welfare of missing girl

Family and police are concerned about the welfare of a teenage Canberra girl missing since Sunday.
They said Daniela Karadinovski,13, had not been seen or heard from since Sunday, May 5, and are calling for the public's help to find her. She was last seen in Banks.
"She is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 150cm (4'11") tall, with a slim build, black hair, and brown eyes," police said in a statement.
"Police and Daniela's family hold concerns for her welfare, and are requesting the public's assistance to locate her."
They asked anyone who has seen her, or who may have any information regarding her whereabouts, to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 and quote reference 7743036.
