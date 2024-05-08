The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Why paedophile's sentence will be slashed and govt can't intervene

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated May 8 2024 - 6:42pm, first published 6:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The territory government will not change laws which could directly affect the upcoming resentencing of a paedophile coach, the perpetrator's victims have been told.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.