Man accused of virtual kidnap scam, pretending to be police officer

A man is accused of a virtual kidnap scam in which he pretended to be a Chinese police officer and contacted the alleged victim's family remanding a ransom.
The 22-year-old was extradited from Queensland to the ACT after allegedly committing the scam on an international student in Canberra last year.
Zheming Zhang faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday, when he did not apply for bail.
He is yet to enter pleas to unlawfully confining a person, and impersonating a police officer.
Police allege Zhang first contacted the alleged victim in August 2023 and claimed to be a Chinese police officer investigating her for money laundering.
It is alleged the woman was pressured to not tell anyone about their communication and was eventually convinced to check into a hotel room where the Zhang attended and placed her under "arrest".
He is accused of then demanding "bail" payments from the alleged victim, which she paid on the day and made further payments over the next few weeks.
Zhang is accused of further convincing the woman to hand over her phone and social media accounts, and book another hotel.
Police claim the 22-year-old then contacted the alleged victim's family overseas stating she had been kidnapped and demanded a ransom.
The victim's family and friends reported her missing to ACT Policing and she was later found at a Belconnen hotel.
Investigators identified a man they believe to be Zhang in CCTV footage and tracked him down to an address in Queensland where he had been living.
On Wednesday, defence lawyer Tom Taylor asked the court to adjourn the matter for Zhang to apply for bail later this week.
Magistrate Robert Cook adjourned the case and remanded Zhang to custody.
In a statement, ACT Policing encouraged anyone who has been scammed to report it at www.scamwatch.gov.au.
"For more information about virtual kidnap scams, download our multi-language fact sheet here. If you've been the victim of this type of scam you can report it to ACT Policing on 131 444."
