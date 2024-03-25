Police seek help in virtual kidnapping scam case

Police are seeking public help after an international student in the ACT was conned out of money through a virtual kidnapping scam.
The scheme typically involves scammers contacting international students and impersonating a person of authority from their home country.
Authorities are hoping to identify and speak with a man in freshly released CCTV footage as part of the investigation.
"The man is described as being of Asian background, and was wearing glasses, and a black suit and tie at the time the footage was captured," police said.
Police believe the man may be able to assist with ongoing inquiries after an international student was targeted last August.
"Scammers typically tell the victim they are linked to a crime and use information about the victim, either from social media or other sources, and fake documents to legitimise the scam. Eventually, scammers will convince the victim to leave their residence and demand money from the victim's family," police said.
Anyone who can identify the man, or who has any information in relation to this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference 7542162.
Information can be provided anonymously.
More information about virtual kidnapping scams via our factsheet can be found here.
